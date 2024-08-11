Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,549. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $179.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.