Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $947.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,510.35 or 0.97060665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139968 USD and is up 6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,877.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.