Robert W. Baird Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $100.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AECOM by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

