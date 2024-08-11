Robert W. Baird Trims Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Target Price to $160.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 277,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

