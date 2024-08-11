ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

ROK Resources Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.22. 227,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,925. ROK Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ROK Resources

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.