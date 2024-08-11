Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROL opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

