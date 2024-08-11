Roth Mkm Downgrades BRC (NYSE:BRCC) to Neutral

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,892,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

