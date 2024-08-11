Roth Mkm Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $88.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.87.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $182,500,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,978,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

