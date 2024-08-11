Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,009. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,242,773 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

