Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $14.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.10. 172,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,832. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,279.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,236.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

