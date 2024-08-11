Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $257.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

