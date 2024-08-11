Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $154.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,487,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

