RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 864,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in RXO by 20.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,020,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RXO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after buying an additional 176,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of RXO by 57.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 109,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

