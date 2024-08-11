RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 864,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in RXO during the first quarter worth $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,698,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RXO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after buying an additional 176,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

