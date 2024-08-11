SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34, Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 12,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

