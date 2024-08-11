Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 2,029,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

