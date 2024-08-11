Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 2,261,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

