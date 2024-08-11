Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

