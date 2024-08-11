Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after purchasing an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 491,498 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

