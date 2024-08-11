Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,283 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.