Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $144.99. 7,653,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,307. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

