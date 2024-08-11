Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $51.31. 113,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,147. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

