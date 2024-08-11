Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.