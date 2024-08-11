Scotiabank Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.49.

CAR.UN traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

