Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.1 %

SEB stock opened at $3,099.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.