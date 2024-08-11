Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Seaboard Trading Up 0.1 %
SEB stock opened at $3,099.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
