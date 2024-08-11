Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

