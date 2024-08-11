Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.
Sealed Air Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.