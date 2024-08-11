Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.