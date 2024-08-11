Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

