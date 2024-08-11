Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Critical Review

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $284.99 million 9.16 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Sentage $146,554.00 41.92 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares CleanSpark and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanSpark beats Sentage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

