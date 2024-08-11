Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $50,159.20 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $50,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,415 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $43,915.65.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.40 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 209,762 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.