SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,397.26. 72,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,408.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,528 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

