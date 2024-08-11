SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1,867.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.9 %

IMCR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

