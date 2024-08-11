SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 1,322,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.