SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 737,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

