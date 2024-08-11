SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,372 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

INVH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

