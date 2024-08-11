SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. 684,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,853.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,341 shares of company stock worth $12,947,083. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

