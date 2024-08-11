SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.67. 5,619,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

