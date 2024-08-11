Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.51 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $74.51 million and $2.74 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,829,479 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

