Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,935,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

