Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8,389.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,222,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,082 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 440.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 178.4% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $528,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

