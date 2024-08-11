Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,848 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,623.53, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.62).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 17,058.82%.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.