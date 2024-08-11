Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 161,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

