Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. 161,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $102.81.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
