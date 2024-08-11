Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Lifted to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMNEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

