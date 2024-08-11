Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Lifted to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMNEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SMNEY
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.