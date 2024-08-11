Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,140. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

