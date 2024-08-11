SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE SILV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

