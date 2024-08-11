SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $727.32 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $727.32 million and approximately $383,114.94 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010535 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,602.77 or 0.98551327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

