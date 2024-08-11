Sitrin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.58. 825,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $562.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day moving average is $460.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

