SKYX Platforms (SKYX) to Release Earnings on Monday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -2,809.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

