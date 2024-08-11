Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 513,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,296. The company has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.05 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $531,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,703.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

